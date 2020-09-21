Chicago Fed August national activity index 0.79 vs 1.19 expected

Prior was 1.18 (revised to 2.54)

Forty-five of the 85 individual indicators made positive contributions to the index in August, while 40 made negative contributions

Twenty-nine indicators improved from July to August, while 56 indicators deteriorated



This is a diffusion index that tracks and merges 85 indicators that are already published. It's a good snapshot of the trend but doesn't tell us anything that's not out there already.





Anything above zero is still above-average growth but there's a clear slowing of the recovery and the likelihood is that the improvement stalls entirely with unemployment elevated and no fiscal boost coming.

