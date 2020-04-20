Chicago Fed national activity and some small items on the US economic calendar

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

What's coming up

All the economic data for North American trade is due at the bottom of the hour but there isn't anything that's going to really move the needle. The schedule features:
  • March Chicago Fed national activity index, expected -3.00
  • Feb Canada wholesale trade sales, expected -0.4%
  • March Canada Teranet house price index, no consensus
After hours we get earnings from IBM.

SS&P 500 futures are down 2.1% but it's all about oil today.

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose