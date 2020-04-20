Chicago Fed national activity and some small items on the US economic calendar
What's coming up
All the economic data for North American trade is due at the bottom of the hour but there isn't anything that's going to really move the needle. The schedule features:
- March Chicago Fed national activity index, expected -3.00
- Feb Canada wholesale trade sales, expected -0.4%
- March Canada Teranet house price index, no consensus
After hours we get earnings from IBM.
SS&P 500 futures are down 2.1% but it's all about oil today.