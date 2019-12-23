Chicago Fed national activity index +0.56 vs -0.31 expected

This is the highest reading since February 2018.



Led by improvements in production-related indicators, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) rose to +0.56 in November from -0.76 in October. All four broad categories of indicators that make up the index increased from October, and two of the four categories made positive contributions to the index in November. The index's three-month moving average, CFNAI-MA3, moved up to -0.25 in November from -0.35 in October.

