Chicago Fed national activity index for February 0.16 vs -0.29 est

  • prior month -0.25 revised to -0.33
  • The Chicago Fed National activity index comes in at 0.16 vs -0.29
  • a reading below 0 indicates below trend growth in the national economy reading above is above trend growth
  • 44 of the 85 monthly individual indicators made positive contributions
  • 41 of the 85 monthly individual indicators made negative contributions
  • 3 month average -0.21 versus -0.11 last month
  • diffusion -0.20 versus -0.11
The data is old and not reflective of the current environment.  

