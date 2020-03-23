Chicago Fed national activity index for February 0.16 vs -0.29 est

Chicago Fed national activity index for February

prior month -0.25 revised to -0.33



The Chicago Fed National activity index comes in at 0.16 vs -0.29

a reading below 0 indicates below trend growth in the national economy reading above is above trend growth



44 of the 85 monthly individual indicators made positive contributions



41 of the 85 monthly individual indicators made negative contributions



3 month average -0.21 versus -0.11 last month



diffusion -0.20 versus -0.11



The data is old and not reflective of the current environment.







