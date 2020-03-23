Chicago Fed national activity index for February 0.16 vs -0.29 est
- prior month -0.25 revised to -0.33
- The Chicago Fed National activity index comes in at 0.16 vs -0.29
- a reading below 0 indicates below trend growth in the national economy reading above is above trend growth
- 44 of the 85 monthly individual indicators made positive contributions
- 41 of the 85 monthly individual indicators made negative contributions
- 3 month average -0.21 versus -0.11 last month
- diffusion -0.20 versus -0.11
The data is old and not reflective of the current environment.
