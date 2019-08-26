Chicago Fed national activity index for July -0.36 versus -0.00 estimate

Chicago Fed national activity index fell -0.36 versus 0.00 estimate.

Last month 0.03 revived higher from -0.02



all four broad categories of indicators decreased from June and all four categories made negative contributions to the index in July



production contributed -0.25, down from +0.09 in June



employment indicators contributed -0.01 versus 0.0 in June



personal consumption housing contributed -0.06 in July versus -0.05 in June



sales orders and inventories contributed -0.05 in July versus -0.01 in June



The prior months revision took the index above the 0.00 level for the first time since November 2018, but this months fall is more toward the middle of the range in 2019.

The index that are positive has been associated with national economic expanding edits historical trend rate of growth. Negative values represent below average growth.

The low for 2019 was in April at -0.73. The high was last month at +0.03.

The Chicago Fed national activity index is a monthly index designed to gauge overall economic activity and inflationary pressure. The index is eight weighted average of 85 indicators of national economic activity drawn from four categories including