Chicago Fed national activity index for June 4.11 vs. 4.0 estimate

Chicago Fed national activity index for June 2020

Chicago Fed national activity index for June rose to 4.11. That is a record high going back to at least 2000



prior month was revised higher to 3.5 from 2.61



the gains come off of a record low reading in April of -17.89



the index was led by improvements in production and employment related indicators



54 of 85 monthly individual indicators made positive contributions



31 of 85 made negative contributions



The Fed national activity index is a comp. of 85 indicators. A reading above 0 indicates growth. While a reading below 0 and indicates contraction.







Below is a another chart that will be run forever.









