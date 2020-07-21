Chicago Fed national activity index for June 4.11 vs. 4.0 estimate
- Chicago Fed national activity index for June rose to 4.11. That is a record high going back to at least 2000
- prior month was revised higher to 3.5 from 2.61
- the gains come off of a record low reading in April of -17.89
- the index was led by improvements in production and employment related indicators
- 54 of 85 monthly individual indicators made positive contributions
- 31 of 85 made negative contributions
The Fed national activity index is a comp. of 85 indicators. A reading above 0 indicates growth. While a reading below 0 and indicates contraction.
