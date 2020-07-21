Chicago Fed national activity index for June 4.11 vs. 4.0 estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Chicago Fed national activity index for June 2020

  • Chicago Fed national activity index for June rose to 4.11. That is a record high going back to at least 2000
  • prior month was revised higher to 3.5 from 2.61
  • the gains come off of a record low reading in April of -17.89
  • the index was led by improvements in production and employment related indicators
  • 54 of 85 monthly individual indicators made positive contributions
  • 31 of 85 made negative contributions
The Fed national activity index is a comp. of 85 indicators. A reading above 0 indicates growth. While a reading below 0 and indicates contraction.

Below is a another chart that will be run forever.

Chicago Fed national activity index
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose