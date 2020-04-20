Coming Up!
Title text for next article
LON +1
SDNY+10
NY -4
TYO +9
GMT
Chicago Fed national activity index for March -4.19 versus -3 estimate
Chicago Fed national activity index for March 2020
See here for global coronavirus case data
- national activity index -4.19 versus -3 estimate. Falls to recessionary levels as a result of the coronavirus. Last month the index was at 0.06 revised from +0.16
- 65 of 85 components are negative. 18 more positive and 2unchanged
- all 4 broad categories of indicators used to construct index made negative contributions in March
- a reading below 0 indicates below trend growth the national economy
- the report reflects data available as of April 16. At the time 50 of 85 indicators have been published and the rest were estimated
- production related indicators contributed -2.72
- the employment data contributed -1.23
Viewing
Touch / Click anywhere to close