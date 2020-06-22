Chicago Fed national activity index +2.61 vs -16.74 prior

The national metric from the Chicago Fed

Chicago Fed national activity index
  • Prior was -16.74 (revised to -17.89)
The Chicago Fed national activity index is a index, like leading indicators, that uses other data that's already public. 

From the release:

Led by improvements in production- and employment-related indicators, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index (CFNAI) rose to +2.61 in May from -17.89 in April. All four broad categories of indicators used to construct the index made positive contributions in May, and all four categories increased from April. The index's three-month moving average, CFNAI-MA3, moved up to -6.65 in May from -7.50 in April.

