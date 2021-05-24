Chicago Fed national index for April is the only economic release today

Feds Brainard and Mester schedule to speak





Also on the calendar is speaking engagements from Feds Brainard who will speak at 9 AM ET/1300 GMT at the Concensus 2021 Crypto Currency conference. At 11 AM ET/1500 GMT, Feds Mester to make opening remarks to a panel discussion on diversity and central-bank communication.





In the UK, BOEs Bailey, Cunliffe, Haldane and Saunders to appear before lawmakers on the parliaments treasury committee. That will start at 10:30 AM ET/1430 GMT.







Fed's Bostic will also be speaking on policy response to Covid 19 at 12:00 PM ET/1600 GMT.

The economic calendar is light as the trading week gets underway. Canada's is on holiday. In the US the Chicago Fed national activity index for April is expected to come in at 1.10 versus 1.71 last month.