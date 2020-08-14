China activity data for July - industrial production, retail sales and more

Indications of economic activity in China as the country recovers from the pandemic and shut down still.

Industrial Production +4.8% y/y miss

expected 5.1%, prior was 4.8%

Industrial production YTD -0.4% y/y

expected -0.4%, prior was -1.3%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD -1.6% y/y

expected -1.6%, prior was -3.1%

Retail Sales -1.1% y/y miss ... even more of a disappointment

expected +0.1%, prior was -1.8%

Retail Sales YTD -9.9% y/y

expected -9.3%, prior was -11.4%

Survey Unemployment 5.7%

expected 5.7%, prior 5.7%



---

Factory output continues to rise, not quite as fast as expected. The miss on retail sales is more of a disappointment as it is indicative of domestic demand in China slow to recover. While the consumer sector languishes economic recovery will be slow.





mtc more to come