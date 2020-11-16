China activity data for October. IP 6.9% (vs. expected 6.7%) Retail sales 4.3% y/y (expected 5.0%)

China activity data for October

Industrial Production 6.9% y/y for a beat

expected 6.7%, prior was 6.9%

Industrial Production YTD 1.8% y/y

expected 1.8%, prior was 1.2%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD 1.8% y/y

expected 1.6%, prior was 0.8%

Retail Sales 4.3% y/y,

expected 5.0%, prior was 3.3%

Retail Sales YTD-5.9% y/y

expected -5.9%, prior was -7.2%

Unemployment fell to 5.3% from 5.4%















The factory sector, as represented by industrial production figures here is coming along but the consumer, well that is another story. Retail sales still disappointing. October sales