China affirms that dispute with India should be resolved via dialogue

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry

Says conflict with Indian troops resulted in casualties

Maintains that India is the one that violated the consensus on 15 June

The clash two days back unfortunately saw both sides suffer the loss of human lives and though there are some fighting words on what led to the dispute, the good news is that both sides are still treading with a sense of calm for the most part.





The headline remark also helps to defuse the tensions on the situation a little more.



