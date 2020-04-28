China analysts said unemployment at 20% (vs,. officially at 5.9%) - withdraws their report

A report written by a group of three analysts from Zhongtai Securities put job losses around 70 million people due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic

  • Which would put the actual unemployment rate around 20.5%
  • report dated April 24
This compares with the latest official jobless rate of 5.9% (March data) from the National Bureau of Statistics.

The analysts wrote:
  • "The urban surveyed unemployment rate is obviously flawed in depicting the unemployment situation, because of China's special condition that there is a very large group of migrant workers and that the urban surveyed unemployment rate couldn't truly reflect the employment situation of migrant workers" 
Their firm has subsequently withdrawn the report:
  • "Zhongtai's attitude is that we should go by the official figures for unemployment," 

Plenty of traders express a degree of scepticism on data from China. This sort of event adds weight to their concerns. 

