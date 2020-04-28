China analysts said unemployment at 20% (vs,. officially at 5.9%) - withdraws their report

A report written by a group of three analysts from Zhongtai Securities put job losses around 70 million people due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic

Which would put the actual unemployment rate around 20.5%

report dated April 24

This compares with the latest official jobless rate of 5.9% (March data) from the National Bureau of Statistics.





The analysts wrote:

"The urban surveyed unemployment rate is obviously flawed in depicting the unemployment situation, because of China's special condition that there is a very large group of migrant workers and that the urban surveyed unemployment rate couldn't truly reflect the employment situation of migrant workers"

Their firm has subsequently withdrawn the report:

"Zhongtai's attitude is that we should go by the official figures for unemployment,"





Plenty of traders express a degree of scepticism on data from China. This sort of event adds weight to their concerns.



