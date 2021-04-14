China's Li: China and the US should step up communication, manage differences, respect each other
Comments from Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to a group of senior U.S. executives on Tuesday, via a Reuters report.
At avirtual conference with presidents and chief executives from more than 20 large U.S. companies:
- "(We need to) step up dialogue and communication, and expand practical cooperation, properly manage differences, and push Sino-U.S. relations towards the direction of overall stability," Li was quoted as saying by state television.
Link here for more ... though perhaps this is all just empty words given the escalating tensions between the two countries. Still, better than hostile words.