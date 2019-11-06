China announces plans for the economy

Plans to deepen medium and small lenders reforms, and to improve their governance and internal risk control

To deepen state owned enterprise reforms, support medium and small firms to develop

To improve legal environment that supports private economy and foreign entities

to prevent various kinds of risks and to keep a stable economy



to support capital replenishment of small to medium banks via multiple channels



to strengthen financial infrastructure supervision and development



to make financial institutions, local governments and financial regulators to carry out their responsibilities



China is set a punitive compensation system for intellectual property infringement (is that internally in China or does it include compensation to foreign companies that are subject to IP infringement?)



A list of "to do's" as the US -China trade talks continue toward a Phase I fnish line (which is not yet reached).