China trade balance data for April 2021, surplus of 276.5bn yuan

Exports

+32.3% y/y in USD terms

+22.2% y/y in yuan terms

Imports

+43.1% y/y in USD terms

+32.2% y/y in yuan terms

China's exports to the US +49.3% (yuan terms).









Do note that April 2020 was a tough month for China, the COVID-19 outbreak impacting. This has led to very strong y/y figures (base effects). Nevertheless, still great numbers.