China April Industrial Production 9.8% y/y (expected +10%) & Retail Sales 17.7% y/y (expected +25.0%)

Industrial Production 9.8% y/y, slight miss

expected 10%, prior was 14.1%

Industrial Production YTD 20.3% y/y

expected 21.1%, prior was 24.5%

Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD 19.9% y/y

expected 20.0%, prior was 25.6%

Retail Sales 17.7% y/y for a substantial miss, a sign the domestic economy is not as strong as expected

expected 25.0%, prior was 34.2%

Retail Sales YTD 29.6% y/y

expected 31.9%, prior was 33.9%

