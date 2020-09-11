China August M2 money supply +10.4% vs +10.7% y/y expected

Latest Chinese credit data for July has been released - 11 September 2020

China M2
  • New yuan loans ¥1,280.0 bn vs ¥1,250.0 bn expected
  • Aggregate financing ¥3,580.0 bn vs ¥2,585.0 bn expected
Broad money growth is seen easing a little more as China continues to try and strike a balance between healthy credit growth and not going too easy on deleveraging efforts.

But credit financing continues to pick up (the end-August outstanding social aggregate financing is up 13.3% on the year) and that shows that they are still very much keeping the focus on bolstering economic conditions at the moment.
