China August M2 money supply +8.2% vs +8.2% y/y expected

Latest Chinese credit data for July has been released - 11 September 2019





Prior +8.1%

New yuan loans ¥1,210.0 bn vs ¥1,200.0 bn expected

Aggregate financing ¥1,980.0 bn vs ¥1,604.5 bn expected

Nothing that really stands out here as money supply growth continues to hold more steady since last year. This just shows that China is continuing to balance out deleveraging efforts and allowing for looser credit conditions in order to bolster its economy.



