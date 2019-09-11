China August M2 money supply +8.2% vs +8.2% y/y expected

China M2
  • Prior +8.1%
  • New yuan loans ¥1,210.0 bn vs ¥1,200.0 bn expected
  • Aggregate financing ¥1,980.0 bn vs ¥1,604.5 bn expected
Nothing that really stands out here as money supply growth continues to hold more steady since last year. This just shows that China is continuing to balance out deleveraging efforts and allowing for looser credit conditions in order to bolster its economy.

