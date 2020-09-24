China: Australia should do more to enhance trust

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry

China Australia
  • Says that Australia should stop smearing China
  • Decision to ban Australian scholars are totally within China's sovereign power
ICYMI, the issue relates to the earlier news here. This is just the latest spat between Australia and China, which are continuing to see tensions build over the past few months.

And once again, just be mindful of the situation in case it might lead to more profound economic consequences down the road - should things get worse.
