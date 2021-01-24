China authorises coastguard to fire on foreign vessels in East China and South China Seas

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

China's state media reports the National People's Congress standing committee passed the Coastguard Law on Friday last week.

  • law explicitly allows its coastguard to fire on foreign vessels 
There are plenty of disputed waters in the East China and South China Seas and the area is volatile. China has maritime sovereignty disputes with Japan in the East China Sea and with several South-East Asian countries in the South China Sea.

Oh dear. 

