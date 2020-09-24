China bars two Australians from entering country

Global Times with the report:

Two Australian "anti-China" scholars have been banned from entering China, the Global Times learnt from sources.



Clive Hamilton, professor of public ethics at Charles Sturt University in Canberra. Works mainly on climate change and CCP influence.

Alex Joske, analyst ASPI_ICPC ( Australian Strategic Policy Institute International Cyber Centre) studying the CCP Neither Joske or Hamilton had visas to cancel or were applying to go to China.





Australian recently banned (cancelled visas of) two Chinese academics.

Tit for tat measure looks like. Australia - China relations are not on the improve. For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

The two are: