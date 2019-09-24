China Beige Book says the country's economy the weakest it has been all year in Q3
China's economy at its weakest for the year, CBB saying manufacturing, property and the services sectors all worsening
- lending has increased
- current weakness in the economy is primarily due to manufacturing
- drop in exports a factor
- most of the decline was due to "considerably slower sales price growth
Bloomberg with the report.
---
China Beige Book adapts methodology used by the U.S. Federal Reserve's "Beige Book"
- It's a privately produced quarterly report
- Uses quantitative & qualitative data to track conditions within the Chinese economy