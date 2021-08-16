China Cabinet reaffirms that it will keep economic operations within reasonable range

Remarks via state media





Will strengthen fiscal, monetary policies to support employment

Will improve policies to counter rise in commodity prices

Will step up cross-cyclical adjustments, keep economic operations within reasonable range

Will make effective use of funds freed up by RRR cut to help smaller businesses







The final remark on RRR cuts isn't their usual one, so I wouldn't say that this confirms that another RRR cut is coming. That said, it is something to be wary of in case.

When it comes to China, the mention of these remarks tends to provide some idea on how they would be going about any policy changes. For now, despite the COVID-19 situation, they are maintaining a similar stance i.e. providing support to ensure the recovery.