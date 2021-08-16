China Cabinet reaffirms that it will keep economic operations within reasonable range
Remarks via state media
When it comes to China, the mention of these remarks tends to provide some idea on how they would be going about any policy changes. For now, despite the COVID-19 situation, they are maintaining a similar stance i.e. providing support to ensure the recovery.
- Will strengthen fiscal, monetary policies to support employment
- Will improve policies to counter rise in commodity prices
- Will step up cross-cyclical adjustments, keep economic operations within reasonable range
- Will make effective use of funds freed up by RRR cut to help smaller businesses
The final remark on RRR cuts isn't their usual one, so I wouldn't say that this confirms that another RRR cut is coming. That said, it is something to be wary of in case.