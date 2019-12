Prior was 51.7

Fourth consecutive reading above 50



Best reading since December 2016

Output 52.9 vs 53.0 prior

New orders at the lowest since Sept

First time above 50 in employment in 8 months



On the weekend, the official China manufacturing PMI rose to 50.2 from 49.3 but it focuses more on heavy manufacturing, which are often companies that are more export-oriented.