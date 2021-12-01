China Caixin /Markit Manufacturing PMI for November 49.9 (expected 50.5)
The China Caixin /Markit Manufacturing PMI is the privately surveyed PMI.
- It tends to have more representation of firms smaller than those in the official PMI
For November , comes in at
- expected 50.5, prior 50.6
Commentary from the report, summarised:
- "Supply in the manufacturing sector recovered, while demand weakened. Relaxing constraints on the supply side, especially the easing of the power crunch, quickened the pace of production recovery. In November, the measure for output returned to positive territory after remaining in negative territory for three consecutive months. But demand was relatively weak, supressed by the Covid-19 epidemic and rising product prices. The pandemic hurt external demand, with the gauge for new export orders staying in negative territory for the fourth straight month in November.
- "The job market continued to contract.
- "Inflationary pressure was partly eased.
- "Manufacturing enterprises' inventories expanded.
- "To sum up, the manufacturing sector remained stable overall in November. Increased downward pressure and easing inflationary pressure were prominent features of the economic situation. "