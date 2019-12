The latest services PMI from Caixin





Highest since April



Prior was 51.1

Composite index 53.2 vs 52.0 prior -- highest since Feb



Employment 51.0 vs 51.1 prior



That's a sharp, unexpected snap higher in the services PMI. The highest estimate from an economist was 52.1 and this number blew that away.





It's only one month but it's a great sign for the Chinese economy, albeit a tough one to believe.