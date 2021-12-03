China Caixin services PMI for November 52.1 (prior 53.8)
The Caixin PMI is the private survey. Its a different survey to the official PMIs.
November Services PMI 52.1
- expected 53, prior 52.1
Composite 51.2
- prior 51.5
From the Markit report on the services PMI (in summary):
- the gauges of business activity and total new business both fell to their lowest in three months, while remaining in positive territory
- The resurgence of local Covid-19 outbreaks had a bigger impact on demand than on supply
- Overseas demand continued to strengthen, with the gauge of new export orders remaining in positive territory for the second straight month in November
- Employment increased in four of the past five months
- gauge of input costs rose to the highest over the past half year