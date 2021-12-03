China Caixin services PMI for November 52.1 (prior 53.8)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Caixin PMI is the private survey. Its a different survey to the official PMIs. 

November Services PMI 52.1 
  • expected 53, prior 52.1
Composite 51.2
  • prior 51.5
From the Markit report on the services PMI (in summary):
  • the gauges of business activity and total new business both fell to their lowest in three months, while remaining in positive territory
  • The resurgence of local Covid-19 outbreaks had a bigger impact on demand than on supply
  • Overseas demand continued to strengthen, with the gauge of new export orders remaining in positive territory for the second straight month in November
  • Employment increased in four of the past five months
  • gauge of input costs rose to the highest over the past half year

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose