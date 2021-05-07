China Caixin/Markit April PMIs: Services 56.3 (prior 54.3) Composite 54.7 (prior 53.1)
Solidly higher for both, services sector expanded at its best in four months
- Total new orders expanded at the fastest since November
- services firms increased staffing for the second straight month
- inflationary pressures intensified, input costs rose quicker, driven by higher labour costs and raw material prices
- firms were able to raise selling prices for the ninth straight month
Composite PMI hit the highest level this year