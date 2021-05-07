China Caixin/Markit April PMIs: Services 56.3 (prior 54.3) Composite 54.7 (prior 53.1)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Solidly higher for both, services sector expanded at its best in four months

  • Total new orders expanded at the fastest since November
  • services firms increased staffing for the second straight month
  • inflationary pressures intensified, input costs rose quicker, driven by higher labour costs and raw material prices
  • firms were able to raise selling prices for the ninth straight month
Composite PMI hit the highest level this year

Solidly higher for both, services sector expanded at its best in four months
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose