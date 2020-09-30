China Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI 53.0 (expected 53.1)

We had the official PMIs earlier: China Manufacturing PMI 51.5 vs. 51.3 expected

This the private survey. 
China Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI 53.0
  • expected 53.1, prior 53.1

Caixin comments:
  • "The recovery in manufacturing has maintained its momentum in the wake of the Covid-19 epidemic, with both the supply and demand surging" 
  • "The sharp rise in overseas demand has complemented the domestic market" 
  • the job market remains worrisome
  • the improvement in employment relies on a longer-term economic recovery and a more stable external environment
  • In the near future, great uncertainties remain about the overseas pandemic and the U.S. presidential election



   

