China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for April: 51.9 (vs. expected 50.9)

This is the private survey PMI, which is different to the 'official' surveyed PMIs out earlier (they are different surveys, the official has a great representation of large firms and SOEs)



expected 50.9, prior 50.6 China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for April 51.9, highest for 2021 so far

This result contrasts with the official manufacturing PMI which dropped on the month.





Both output and new orders increased at the fastest pace this year

manufacturers increased staffing levels for the first time in five months

outlook for the year ahead edged down but remained highly optimistic

Increase in input costs (prices of industrial metals - especially steel - and chemical raw materials continued higher). Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group:

"Rising raw material prices and imported inflation are expected to limit policy choices and become a major obstacle to the sustained economic recovery."

---

The Caixin survey focuses on small, private and export-oriented firms while the official survey, also released on Friday, typically polls large and state-owned manufacturers.

---

Earlier: