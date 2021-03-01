China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for February: 50.9 (expected 51.4, prior 51.5)
Over the weekend we had the official PMIs:
Caixin/Markit is the private survey. At 50.9 its a 9 month low. In summary from the report:
- slower rises in both output and new work for the third month running
- New export work declined for the second month running
- raw material shortages and transport delays led to a marked lengthening of suppliers' delivery times
- increase in production ... growth eased to a ten-month low
- employment falling modestly
- little pressure on operating capacities, as backlogs of work fell for the first time since last May, albeit marginally
- Greater prices for raw materials and higher transport costs led to a further substantial rise in input costs