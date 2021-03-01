China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for February: 50.9 (expected 51.4, prior 51.5)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Over the weekend we had the official PMIs:

Caixin/Markit is the private survey. At 50.9 its a 9 month low. In summary from the report:
  • slower rises in both output and new work for the third month running
  • New export work declined for the second month running
  • raw material shortages and transport delays led to a marked lengthening of suppliers' delivery times
  • increase in production ... growth eased to a ten-month low
  • employment falling modestly
  • little pressure on operating capacities, as backlogs of work fell for the first time since last May, albeit marginally
  • Greater prices for raw materials and higher transport costs led to a further substantial rise in input costs


