China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for February: 50.9 (expected 51.4, prior 51.5)

Over the weekend we had the official PMIs:

Caixin/Markit is the private survey. At 50.9 its a 9 month low. In summary from the report:



slower rises in both output and new work for the third month running

New export work declined for the second month running

raw material shortages and transport delays led to a marked lengthening of suppliers' delivery times

increase in production ... growth eased to a ten-month low

employment falling modestly

little pressure on operating capacities, as backlogs of work fell for the first time since last May, albeit marginally

Greater prices for raw materials and higher transport costs led to a further substantial rise in input costs



