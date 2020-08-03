China Caixin/Markit manufacturing PMI for July: 52.8 (expected 51.2)

This is the privately conducted survey which has less focus on the SOEs in the official survey.

June was 51.2

Comments from Markit in brief:





overseas demand remained subdued

manufacturing output and demand expanded at a faster pace than the previous month, with the subindexes for output and total new orders both hitting their highest levels since January 2011, as the domestic epidemic was largely under control.

Due to the impact of the overseas pandemic, the gauge for new export orders remained in contraction territory for the seventh consecutive month. Although the pace of the contraction slowed, overseas demand remained a drag on overall demand.

Employment remained weak

The subindex for employment stayed in negative territory for the seventh consecutive month, although the contraction was marginal.

gauge for future output expectations remained in positive territory. However, to increase employment, manufacturers will need more time and confidence.





