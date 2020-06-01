China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for May: 50.7 (expected 49.6, prior 49.4)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI - upbeat on this result with the headline:

  • Manufacturing output rises solidly as COVID-19 restrictions ease
Key findings 
  • Strongest increase in output since January 2011 
  • Sales trend remains subdued, driven by weak external demand 
  • Supply chains stabilise after marked period of disruption

more to come  

Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI - upbeat on this result with the headline:

Over the weekend we got the official PMIs:
Note the different results, one thing to remember is (I've posted this before):
  • the official manufacturing gauge pays more attention to large-scale, state-owned enterprises in heavy industry, while the Caixin-Markit gauge focuses on smaller-scale private firms


By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose