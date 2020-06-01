China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for May: 50.7 (expected 49.6, prior 49.4)

Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI - upbeat on this result with the headline:

Manufacturing output rises solidly as COVID-19 restrictions ease



Key findings

Strongest increase in output since January 2011

Sales trend remains subdued, driven by weak external demand

Supply chains stabilise after marked period of disruption





more to come













Over the weekend we got the official PMIs:

Note the different results, one thing to remember is (I've posted this before):

the official manufacturing gauge pays more attention to large-scale, state-owned enterprises in heavy industry, while the Caixin-Markit gauge focuses on smaller-scale private firms







