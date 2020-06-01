China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for May: 50.7 (expected 49.6, prior 49.4)
Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI - upbeat on this result with the headline:
- Manufacturing output rises solidly as COVID-19 restrictions ease
Key findings
- Strongest increase in output since January 2011
- Sales trend remains subdued, driven by weak external demand
- Supply chains stabilise after marked period of disruption
more to come
Over the weekend we got the official PMIs:
Note the different results, one thing to remember is (I've posted this before):
- the official manufacturing gauge pays more attention to large-scale, state-owned enterprises in heavy industry, while the Caixin-Markit gauge focuses on smaller-scale private firms