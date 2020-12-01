China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for November:  54.9 (expected 53.5)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This is the private survey PMI, comes in at

  • expected 53.5, prior 53.6

Key highlights made by IHS/Markit in the report:
  • Output and new orders both increase at fastest rates for ten years 
  • Employment expands at quickest pace since May 2011 
  • Improved demand drives substantial increase in purchasing activity


Yesterday's official PMIs set a fast pace, highest in 3 years for manufacturing ...  today's survey is highest in 10 years. 
