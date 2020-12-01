China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for November: 54.9 (expected 53.5)
This is the private survey PMI, comes in at
expected 53.5, prior 53.6
Key highlights made by IHS/Markit in the report:
- Output and new orders both increase at fastest rates for ten years
- Employment expands at quickest pace since May 2011
- Improved demand drives substantial increase in purchasing activity
Yesterday's official PMIs set a fast pace, highest in 3 years for manufacturing ... today's survey is highest in 10 years.