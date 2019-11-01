China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for October: 51.7 (expected 51.0, prior 51.4)

A big beat and to its highest since February of 2017

Quite the contrast with yesterday's disappointing official manufacturing PMI. The two surveys are, fo course, different, but still this is a big gap.





Today's Caixin result:

Output and new orders both expanded at steeper rates,

increase in export business.

further drop in staffing levels

Prices charged by manufacturers meanwhile fell slightly

cost burdens rose slightly

Business confidence regarding the 12-month outlook for output improved to its highest since April



While forex ranges have not been large, AUD is up a few tics on this report:















