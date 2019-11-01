China - Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for October: 51.7 (expected 51.0, prior 51.4)

A big beat and to its highest since February of 2017

Quite the contrast with yesterday's disappointing official manufacturing PMI. The two surveys are, fo course, different, but still this is a big gap.

Today's Caixin result:
  • Output and new orders both expanded at steeper rates,
  • increase in export business.
  • further drop in staffing levels
  • Prices charged by manufacturers meanwhile fell slightly 
  • cost burdens rose slightly
  •  Business confidence regarding the 12-month outlook for output improved to its highest since April
While forex ranges have not been large, AUD is up a few tics on this report:
