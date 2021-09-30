China Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for September 50.0

expected 49.5, prior 49.2

From the report, the summary of Key findings:

New orders return to growth

Output falls at softer pace

Inflationary pressures pick up amid material shortages

Comments from Markit on the result (in brief);

Factors including the reappearance of Covid-19 in several regions and raw material shortages continued to hurt the economy

Supply in the manufacturing sector continued to shrink

Demand improved, though marginally

Overseas demand was relatively weak as new export orders largely decreased in September. Global shipping capacity was also clearly insufficient

gauge for employment contracted for the second month in a row in September, and at a faster clip

gauge for input prices hit its highest level in four months in September, its 16th straight month in expansionary territory





