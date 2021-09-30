China Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for September 50.0 (expected 49.5)
- expected 49.5, prior 49.2
From the report, the summary of Key findings:
- New orders return to growth
- Output falls at softer pace
- Inflationary pressures pick up amid material shortages
Comments from Markit on the result (in brief);
- Factors including the reappearance of Covid-19 in several regions and raw material shortages continued to hurt the economy
- Supply in the manufacturing sector continued to shrink
- Demand improved, though marginally
- Overseas demand was relatively weak as new export orders largely decreased in September. Global shipping capacity was also clearly insufficient
- gauge for employment contracted for the second month in a row in September, and at a faster clip
- gauge for input prices hit its highest level in four months in September, its 16th straight month in expansionary territory
Earlier the official PMI as not so good: