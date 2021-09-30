China Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for September 50.0 (expected 49.5)

China Caixin/Markit Manufacturing PMI for September 50.0

  • expected 49.5, prior 49.2
From the report, the summary of Key findings:
  • New orders return to growth
  • Output falls at softer pace
  • Inflationary pressures pick up amid material shortages
Comments from Markit on the result (in brief);
  • Factors including the reappearance of Covid-19 in several regions and raw material shortages continued to hurt the economy
  • Supply in the manufacturing sector continued to shrink
  • Demand improved, though marginally
  • Overseas demand was relatively weak as new export orders largely decreased in September.  Global shipping capacity was also clearly insufficient
  • gauge for employment contracted for the second month in a row in September, and at a faster clip
  • gauge for input prices hit its highest level in four months in September, its 16th straight month in expansionary territory

Earlier the official PMI as not so good:

