China Caixin/Markit PMI for October, Services 53.8 (expected 50.7)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This is the privately surveyed PMI from China. 

Services 53.8 and a solid beat indeed, also above the September reading

  • expected 50.7, prior 53.4 

  • 53.8 is the highest since July

Composite 51.5

  • prior 51.4

A snippet from the Markit report:
  • Supply and demand recovery both retained momentum
  • Employment was more or less stable
  • Gauges for prices were high
  •  "Policymakers should not only take effective measures to stabilise commodity supplies and prices, but also pay close attention to downstream firms, especially small and midsize ones."

