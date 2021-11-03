China Caixin/Markit PMI for October, Services 53.8 (expected 50.7)
This is the privately surveyed PMI from China.
Services 53.8 and a solid beat indeed, also above the September reading
expected 50.7, prior 53.4
53.8 is the highest since July
prior 51.4
- Supply and demand recovery both retained momentum
- Employment was more or less stable
- Gauges for prices were high
- "Policymakers should not only take effective measures to stabilise commodity supplies and prices, but also pay close attention to downstream firms, especially small and midsize ones."