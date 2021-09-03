China Caixin/Markit PMI Services August: 46.7 (expected 52.6, prior 54.9)

China Caixin/Markit PMI Services and Composite for August

Services 46.7
  • expected 52.6, prior 54.9 
  • first time that services activity shrank since April 2020
Composite 47.2
  • prior 53.1
From the Markit report, their key findings:
  • Business activity and new orders both fall amid uptick in COVID-19 cases 
  • Companies reduce their staffing levels slightly 
  • Input costs rise at slower pace, output charges decline
And, commentary (in brief):
  • In the services sector, supply and demand both shrank. 
  • Exports remained stable overall, though surveyed enterprises said the recent outbreaks had hurt foreign trade
  • job market for services weakened as the measure for employment fell into negative territory for the second time in three months, though the drop was slight

