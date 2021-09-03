China Caixin/Markit PMI Services August: 46.7 (expected 52.6, prior 54.9)
- first time that services activity shrank since April 2020
From the Markit report, their key findings:
- Business activity and new orders both fall amid uptick in COVID-19 cases
- Companies reduce their staffing levels slightly
- Input costs rise at slower pace, output charges decline
And, commentary (in brief):
- In the services sector, supply and demand both shrank.
- Exports remained stable overall, though surveyed enterprises said the recent outbreaks had hurt foreign trade
- job market for services weakened as the measure for employment fell into negative territory for the second time in three months, though the drop was slight