China Caixin/Markit PMI Services August: 46.7 (expected 52.6, prior 54.9)

China Caixin/Markit PMI Services and Composite for August

expected 52.6, prior 54.9

first time that services activity shrank since April 2020

Composite 47.2 Composite 47.2

prior 53.1

From the Markit report, their key findings:

Business activity and new orders both fall amid uptick in COVID-19 cases

Companies reduce their staffing levels slightly

Input costs rise at slower pace, output charges decline

And, commentary (in brief):

In the services sector, supply and demand both shrank.

Exports remained stable overall, though surveyed enterprises said the recent outbreaks had hurt foreign trade

job market for services weakened as the measure for employment fell into negative territory for the second time in three months, though the drop was slight





Services 46.7