China Caixin/Markit PMIs for April: Services 44.4 and Composite 47.6

China private survey PMIs

China's services PMI 44.4 in April

43 in March

third straight month of contraction

new export orders shrank further, declining at the second-fastest rate on record

overall new business lower

backlogs of work declined again as orders dried up

reduction in payrolls for the third month at the fastest pace on record in April



"The second shockwave for China's economy brought about by shrinking overseas demand should not be underestimated in the second quarter," said Zhengsheng Zhong, director of macroeconomic analysis at CEBM Group.















