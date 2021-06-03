China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services 55.1 and Composite 53.8 for May

Wrapping up the PMIs from China for last month.

expected 56.2, prior 56.3

prior 54.7

Falls for both and both still in expansion.





From the report:

fall in overseas demand

gauge of export orders into contraction

rrowth in total new orders slipped

services firms increased their staffing levels for the third straight month

inflation pressures - input costs rising at a sharper rate in May and reports of more expensive raw materials, energy, staff and transport





Services 55.1Composite 53.8