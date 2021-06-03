China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services 55.1 and Composite 53.8 for May
Wrapping up the PMIs from China for last month.Services 55.1
expected 56.2, prior 56.3
prior 54.7
Falls for both and both still in expansion.
From the report:
- fall in overseas demand
- gauge of export orders into contraction
- rrowth in total new orders slipped
- services firms increased their staffing levels for the third straight month
- inflation pressures - input costs rising at a sharper rate in May and reports of more expensive raw materials, energy, staff and transport