China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services 57.8 & Composite 57.5 for November

These are the results of a privately-conducted survey, which differs to the official survey (in a nutshell this one leans more towards smaller sizes firms)

Services jump to 57.8 

  • expected 56.4, prior 56.8

Key points highlighted by IHM / Markit:
  • Substantial rise in business activity amid quickest increase in new work since April 2010
  • Employment growth strongest since October 2010
  • Input costs rise at sharpest pace for over a decade
Composite no slouch, to 57.5 
  • Sharpest increase in overall business activity since March 2010

  • prior 55.7

China's economy is surging out of the pandemic with numbers like this. 



