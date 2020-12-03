China Caixin/Markit PMIs Services 57.8 & Composite 57.5 for November
These are the results of a privately-conducted survey, which differs to the official survey (in a nutshell this one leans more towards smaller sizes firms)Services jump to 57.8
expected 56.4, prior 56.8
Key points highlighted by IHM / Markit:
- Substantial rise in business activity amid quickest increase in new work since April 2010
- Employment growth strongest since October 2010
- Input costs rise at sharpest pace for over a decade
Composite no slouch, to 57.5
- Sharpest increase in overall business activity since March 2010
prior 55.7
China's economy is surging out of the pandemic with numbers like this.