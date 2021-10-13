China calls steel mills in some cities to cut production over the next few months
According to the China industry ministry
The headline reads that local authorities are asking steel mills in some cities in northern China to cut steel production from 15 November to 15 March next year.
This is all in part to do with China's efforts to curb pollution and to keep with the climate target, as seen with how things have progressed with the power crunch over the past few weeks. Expect more of this to continue going into the new year.