China: Canada's attempt to link US-China trade matter to other issues is doomed to fail
Comments by the Chinese foreign ministry
- Canadian PM Trudeau has asked the US not to sign any trade deal with China until two Canadians are released
In case you were wondering what they are referring to (⬆️).
It is quite clear that other matters will not get in the way of the Phase One trade deal because if either the US or China really wants a reason to pull away from talks, they already have more than a handful to choose from if they so will.