China comments on the US - a 'complete bully'
Lijian Zhao, Deputy Director General, Information Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China with a tweet:
US is a complete bully. Holding high the banner of "America first", it is only thinking about taking advantage of others. It raises tariffs whenever it likes. It abuses the monopoly status of US dollar while imposing unilateral sanctions & long-arm jurisdiction at every turn.
Earlier:
The first thing I said in the first post with the news Trump had signed the bill was that this will anger China. Yep.
Its just gone 8.30am in Beijing, there will be plenty more along these lines to come. And it won't stop today.