China commerce ministry: China, US should create conditions to push forward Phase One trade deal

Brand new year, same old story

If it wasn't clear before, it should be by now; that the Phase One trade deal is essentially just a symbolic gesture between both sides rather than any form of real progress in bridging the relationship between the two countries.





As mentioned many times before, a Biden presidency isn't going to change the fact that the war between the US and China is going to intensify in the years ahead.





The pandemic situation has allowed for both sides to take a bit of a breather and lick their wounds. But once the world gets past that, it is back to the drawing board.



