China commerce ministry: No information to release on 'unreliable entity' list

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The list was touted as a potential retaliatory measure against the US

China has been keeping mum on the details of any strong or strict response towards the US on the HK and Xinjiang bills, so this just reaffirms that narrative. So far, they have avoided diving into trade issues in retaliating as we have seen earlier in the week here.
