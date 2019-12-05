China commerce ministry: No information to release on 'unreliable entity' list

Trade with Top Brokers
Technical Analysis
The ups and downs in the AUDUSD continue (down today)
GBPUSD moves toward trend line and 50% retracement
The GBP is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
Kiwi struggles to extend upside momentum so far today, what's next?
CBA sees AUD/NZD headed towards 1.02 on economic mismatch
Forex Orders
Central Banks
More from BOC Lane: housing risks or something the BOC is up watching
BOC Lane: Notable economic strengths, and on target inflation means country is resilient - but not immune
BOJ's Harada: No need to consider additional policy steps for the time being
NAB now sees the RBA cutting rates twice in 2020
BOJ's Harada: Bold stimulus has helped improve Japan's finance