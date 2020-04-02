China commerce ministry says production of auto, auto parts has fully resumed

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

China continues the narrative that they are back up and running

As I have mentioned before, with China it is more important to observe the shift in narrative by the government more than anything else. This is their way of saying that "we have defeated the virus and we have moved on", so expect that to be reflected in the data.ForexLive

