China commerce ministry says production of auto, auto parts has fully resumed

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Thursday April 02 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday April 01 at the 10am NY cut
-
April 2020 forex seasonals: A small factor in the month ahead
-
Cable quickly recovers to new session high after fixing sales
-
Watch for more whippy FX moves as we head into the London fix
Central Banks
-
Indonesia central bank says in discussion with Fed for possibility of swap, repo lines
-
RBA meet next week - April 7 - preview (spoiler, likely to sit on their hands)
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 7.0995 (vs. yesterday at 7.0771)
-
The Fed still has not directed banks to suspend shareholder payouts - but here's a central bank that has
-
More on the Fed easing liquidity/credit constraints