China commerce ministry says that factory activity recovery is accelerating
Some remarks by the Chinese commerce ministry
- China will actively expand imports
- China will act to stabilise foreign trade
It looks like China is starting to move on to the next narrative in the story already i.e. recovery phase after the virus outbreak. Expect to hear more comments like these over the next few weeks as more cities resume normality.
As for economic data, watch out for the March PMI releases on 31 March.