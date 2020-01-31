China confirmed cases of coronavirus - here is how the infection has spread

China National Health Commission official figures, some think these are understated. 

  • Jan 17: 41
  • Jan 19: 62
  • Jan 20: 201
  • Jan 21: 291
  • Jan 22: 440
  • Jan 24: 830
  • Jan 25: 1,287
  • Jan 26: 1,975
  • Jan 27: 2,744
  • Jan 28: 5,974
  • Jan 29: 7,711
  • January 30: 9,692 
More:
  • 213 deaths (all in China)
  • 1,982 new cases reported in China yesterday (end of January 30)
  • 12,167 suspected cases … other reports have this around 16,000
  • 1,476 in a serious or critical condition
  • 150 treated and released from hospital
  • All regions in China are now reporting cases  

